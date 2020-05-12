FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FOJCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Danske raised shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of FOJCY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673. FORTUM OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $5.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

About FORTUM OYJ/ADR

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

