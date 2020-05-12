FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FORTUM OYJ/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673. FORTUM OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

