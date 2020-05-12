Francis J. Kramer Sells 21,380 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $987,328.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,521.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.85. 9,442,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 1.17. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $48.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on II-VI from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on II-VI from $28.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

