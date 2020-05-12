Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Director Michael Fung Purchases 4,830 Shares

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Director Michael Fung acquired 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,131.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FC traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $287.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $41.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FC shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

