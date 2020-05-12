Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to announce sales of $2.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the lowest is $2.07 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $3.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $12.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.77 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $18.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 276,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.34. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

