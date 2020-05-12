Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino Sells 10,478 Shares

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino sold 10,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $190,490.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. 82,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,154. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.97.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,662,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,289,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. 40.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.