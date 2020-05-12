Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 14.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,295 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRPT opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,243.96 and a beta of 0.82. Freshpet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $81.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.02.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Freshpet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

