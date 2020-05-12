Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Has $30.77 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,413.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,869 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.3% of Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average is $128.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

