Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) VP Peter G. Thomson Sells 7,500 Shares

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) VP Peter G. Thomson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. 45,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 303.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 163.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

