FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$96.82 million during the quarter.

