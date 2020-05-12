FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issued By DA Davidson

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $782.32 million, a P/E ratio of -116.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $69.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

