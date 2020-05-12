FY2020 Earnings Estimate for SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) Issued By National Bank Financial

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SmartCentres REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SmartCentres REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$209.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

