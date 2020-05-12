FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pfenex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pfenex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PFNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfenex from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Pfenex in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Pfenex has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pfenex by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfenex by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfenex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

