FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Raised by Analyst

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hydro One in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.52.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on H. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Hydro One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.85.

H stock opened at C$25.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.90. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$20.25 and a twelve month high of C$29.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.65.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.