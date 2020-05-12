FY2021 EPS Estimates for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc Cut by DA Davidson (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a report released on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.12.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Plymouth Industrial Reit from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $26.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 1,687.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

