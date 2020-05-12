G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT Lowered to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.33% from the stock’s current price.

GTHX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of GTHX stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 41,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.20. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 702.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 37,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 360,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 57,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

