Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 197.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GMDA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Gamida Cell from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Gamida Cell stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,443. The stock has a market cap of $106.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gamida Cell stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

