GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

GPS opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. GAP has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GAP will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. ING Groep grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 57.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 1,558,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,417,000 after purchasing an additional 565,694 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management acquired a new stake in GAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Janus Capital Management lifted its position in shares of GAP by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 57,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors increased its stake in GAP by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors now owns 136,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth $0. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

