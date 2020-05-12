GAPS (GAP) Price Reaches $3.00 on Major Exchanges

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. GAPS has a market capitalization of $30.02 million and $4.65 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS token can now be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00033706 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. During the last week, GAPS has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAPS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00027948 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003953 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,830.24 or 0.99141590 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000579 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00081816 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000705 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 104.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000448 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.