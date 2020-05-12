Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Announces Earnings Results

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 47.53%.

NASDAQ GARS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 114,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $26.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. Garrison Capital has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GARS. ValuEngine lowered Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

