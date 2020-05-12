Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,496,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

