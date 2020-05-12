GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEAGY. HSBC raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 26,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $33.73.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

