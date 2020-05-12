GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Down 23.2% in April

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN JOB opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEE Group stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,013 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.81% of GEE Group worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GEE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.