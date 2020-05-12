GenesisX (XGS) Trading 8.5% Higher This Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $19,147.37 and approximately $19.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,395,834 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.