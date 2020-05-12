GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Cut to Reduce at Oddo Bhf

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) was downgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GNFT. HC Wainwright cut shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GENFIT S A/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of GNFT traded down $14.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

