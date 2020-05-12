GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential downside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GNFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ GNFT opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. GENFIT S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

