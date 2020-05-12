GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered GENFIT S A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on GENFIT S A/ADR from $50.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of GNFT traded down $14.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. 1,994,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. GENFIT S A/ADR has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $24.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 63.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR by 4.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in GENFIT S A/ADR during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

