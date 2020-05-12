GENFIT S A/ADR’s (GNFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $50.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GENFIT S A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of GENFIT S A/ADR stock traded down $14.65 on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,899. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. GENFIT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNFT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

