Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 270.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

NASDAQ:GNCA traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. 373,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.21. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

