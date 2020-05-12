Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Update

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

NYSE:G traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Genpact has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,067,000 after buying an additional 2,665,165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,089,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,610,000 after buying an additional 1,047,329 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,480,000 after buying an additional 641,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth $110,322,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Genpact by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,526,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 210,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

