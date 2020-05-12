Genpact (NYSE:G) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on G. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of NYSE G opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark acquired a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter worth about $0. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $0. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 370.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 4,455.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.