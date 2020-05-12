Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of G stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,739 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Genpact by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.