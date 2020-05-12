Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,078. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. Genpact has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $923.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Genpact by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 107,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.