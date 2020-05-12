Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of G stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $923.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.39 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Capital Management boosted its position in Genpact by 53.2% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 186,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark bought a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter worth about $0. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $0. Russell Frank Co grew its position in shares of Genpact by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 220,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,542,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

