Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.12% of Genuine Parts worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.85. 6,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,215. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

