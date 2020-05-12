Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 8,772 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.19% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $5,066,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

NYSE IIPR traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $75.45. 229,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,818. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $139.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 292.08, a quick ratio of 292.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.27). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 53.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.32%.

IIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $69.50 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,695. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.