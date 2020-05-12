Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,707,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,078,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.74. 172,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,219. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $134.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.23.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.