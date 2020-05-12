Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 5,174 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up approximately 2.0% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Shares of CCI traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.39. 128,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,841. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

