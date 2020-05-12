Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys Shares of 37,273 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,755,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,341,000 after purchasing an additional 987,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,742,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,161,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,659,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,527,000.

XBI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.54. 638,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.24. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $104.75.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

