Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,082 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 0.39% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,885,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 124.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 110,507 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,462. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $41.86.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

