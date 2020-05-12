Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,832 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.08% of Cronos Group worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 2,812.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. Cronos Group Inc has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.91.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,705.97% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRON. BidaskClub cut shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cronos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

