Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $1.82 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.69.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.12. 520,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,303. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.48. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

