Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Prologis by 22.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 123,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,275 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. RMR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 171,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 57,129 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 75,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

NYSE PLD traded down $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.84. The company had a trading volume of 306,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average is $88.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

