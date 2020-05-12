Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Blackstone Group comprises 1.4% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after buying an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,864,000 after buying an additional 1,468,185 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,802,000 after buying an additional 1,252,438 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 202.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,652,000 after buying an additional 4,986,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

BX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,373,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 156,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

