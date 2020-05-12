Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,007 shares during the period. MGM Growth Properties makes up about 1.8% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.20% of MGM Growth Properties worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,095,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,612,000 after buying an additional 2,068,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,320 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,248,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,565,000 after purchasing an additional 961,845 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1,324.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 860,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 799,806 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 147.8% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 751,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.04.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. 97,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,450. The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.