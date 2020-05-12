Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 1.7% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,452 shares of company stock valued at $12,496,980. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,271,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,520. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

