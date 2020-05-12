Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New Investment in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.79% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 107,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.52.

