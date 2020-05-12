Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 32,572 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 248.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,572 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Slack were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Slack by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Slack by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,761 shares in the last quarter. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,628,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Slack by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Slack by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,348,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,233,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack alerts:

Shares of Slack stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $31.68. 12,549,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,562,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion and a PE ratio of -20.03. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Ofarrell sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $17,459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,201,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,658.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,767,999 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,260.

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Slack from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.