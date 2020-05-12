Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 4,250 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.62% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

PWZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,811. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $28.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20.

