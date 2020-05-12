Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases Shares of 46,362 Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Twitter by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Twitter by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,788,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 167,170 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global cut shares of Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.25 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.96.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $29.73. 654,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,836,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $3,001,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,929 shares of company stock worth $5,489,886. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

